Man last seen in July may have been headed up north, west Michigan deputies say

Deputies in Kent County are still searching for a missing man who may have been headed up north when he disappeared in July.

The sheriff's office first asked for help looking for Scott Weldon on July 25. He was last in the area of US-131 and 10 Mile at 8:36 a.m. July 18 and and then US-131 and 22 Mile area around 9:38 a.m.

Authorities said Weldon was depressed at the time, and mentioned "going up north" to his family. He may have hitchhiked his way to northern Michigan. Weldon may be using a walking stick or cane.

Anyone who has information or remembers seeing someone who may have been Weldon in the area of Rockford, Sand Lake, or northern Michigan are asked to call the sheriff's office at 616-632-6125.