Man missing after being discharged from Detroit hospital last weekend

Police are looking for man who hasn't been seen since he was discharged from a Detroit hospital Feb. 5.

Brian Stuckey, 55, was discharged from a hospital in the 3900 block of John R. around 5 p.m. and never came home.

Stuckey's family said he has a mental illness.

He is Black with black hair, a black mustache, and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Stuckey may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.