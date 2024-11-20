Man plans to help people with $439K he won from Michigan Lottery ticket purchased in Detroit

article

A 70-year-old man said he plans to use his winnings for good after winning a $439,714 Fantasy 5 Jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The man purchased the winner at Kennedy Liquor Store III at 13344 West 7 Mile Rd. in Detroit, matching the numbers in the Oct. 27 drawing. He learned he had won when he saw his numbers while watching TV.

"I play a combination of numbers made up of special dates," said the player. "I was watching TV when the winning Fantasy 5 numbers came up on the screen. I immediately recognized them and started shouting to my wife: ‘We won! We won!’" he said.

The man said he plans to donate the money to charities and help others with it. He also plans to save some.

"Winning is a great feeling, especially because it means I get to use the money to help people," he said.