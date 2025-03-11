Man pleads guilty in River Rouge explosion that caused child to lose part of hand

article

The Brief A man pleaded guilty to illegally transporting an explosive device that caused a child to lose several fingers last year. Steven Marchbanks bought the explosive, believed to be an M-80, from an unknown person on the street and left it unattended around children. The children lit the firework, believing it was a sparkler.



Steven Marchbanks, 58, entered a guilty plea to charges of illegally transporting and receiving an explosive device and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The backstory:

River Rouge police said an 11-year-old Caitlyn Conway and her sister found a firework in their home on June 27, 2024, and lit it because they believed it was a sparkler. The firework exploded, causing Conway lose four fingers, while her sister suffered minor injuries from debris.

The explosion also caused structural damage to the home since the firework was lit in a bathroom.

According to the Department of Justice, Marchbanks bought an illegal explosive that he believed was an M-80 from an unknown person on the streets. He took it to the River Rouge home, where he left the explosive unattended while children were around.

"The facts of this case show the danger that illegal explosive devices pose to our community. Tragically, this defendant’s actions caused devastating injuries to minor children," said Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck.

During their investigation, authorities searched Marchbanks' home and found two guns belonging to him. He has felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms, leading to the gun charge.

"The allegations in this case represent the most horrific unintended consequences associated with poor choices. Steven Marchbanks is a repeat offender prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm. "Tragically, he chose to leave an unsecured M80 caliber explosive device with children in the home," said Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge James Deir. "In a millisecond, a young child’s life was changed forever."

What's next:

Marchbanks will be sentenced on July 15.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for the transporting and receiving explosive materials charge and 15 years for the gun charge.