Man in possession of cocaine arrested after leaving restaurant without paying bill

Three people ordered food and walked out with their drinks, without paying their bill, after becoming belligerent with staff at a restaurant in Troy, according to police.

The incident took place at Kona Grill on East Big Beaver Road, around 10 p.m. on June 7.

Restaurant employees told police that a man and two women ordered food and drinks at the bar and then left without paying. They took their drinks, and the glasses they were served in, with them, Troy police released.

"The suspects left prior to the officer’s arrival but a cell phone was left behind at the bar where the suspects had been sitting," police said. "Later that evening, officers were dispatched back to Kona Grill after the male suspect returned."

Police arrived at the restaurant again and located the 36-year-old Detroit man in the parking lot, leaving. He was taken into custody and a plastic wrapper of cocaine was found underneath his foot.

The suspect was arrested for larceny in a building, possession of cocaine, and defrauding an innkeeper, according to police.