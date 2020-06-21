Man pronounced dead after being found shot, police investigate

A man is dead after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 6:00 in the 19300 block of Cameron.

Detroit Police say the 35-year-old man was found shot inside of the location. He was eventually taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of right now, police have no further information.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unite at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up,

