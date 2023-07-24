Man realizes he won $1.5M from Michigan Lottery after seeing where winning ticket was sold

article

An Oakland County man saw that a $1.5 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket was sold where he bought a ticket but first thought there was no way he was the winner.

The man, who bought the Lotto 47 ticket at Carnival Market at 1101 East Walton Blvd. in Pontiac, got a message after matching the numbers in the July 5 drawing. He recognized the location, though didn't think he won.

"As soon as I checked my ticket, my mind was racing and thinking about how I could use the money for my family," the man said.

He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

"Winning is life-changing and means financial security for my family," he said.