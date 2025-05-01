Man saved by Warren police from jumping off overpass onto I-696

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

-----

Warren police sprang into life-saving mode for a suicidal man who was ready to jump from a highway overpass.

The officers were just about to wrap up their shifts when 911 calls started coming in about a man on a bridge who was in serious distress. One of those officers was Lt. John Gajewski with Warren Police.

"He’s very clear he wants to jump and end his life," said Gajewski.

A 32-year-old Warren man was hanging on the fence near the edge of a bridge at Groesbeck, above I-696 in Warren.

The man had a history of mental illness, and a fight with his wife led him to the bridge that day.

The two responding officers didn’t know any of that; they just knew this man’s life was in their hands.

Their training kicked in, as did their compassion, and they built enough rapport to stall him until backup arrived.

They took their chance.

He was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

"We want the public to know: call us before you climb on the overpass, call us before you pick up the gun, before you take the pills. Let’s prevent a tragedy from even occurring," said Gajewski.

The officers involved have all been nominated for awards within the department.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.