Man sentenced to over 25 years for shooting brother at family reunion in Eastpointe

A St. Clair Shores man convicted by a jury in the shooting of his brother at a family reunion almost two years ago, was sentenced to prison.

The backstory:

Kevin Deon Jones was sentenced to 25 to 35 years for assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. Jones was also sentenced to an additional five years for carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges.

The weapons sentence will be served consecutively. Jones, 49, was found to be a habitual fourth offender with a previous serious felony conviction.

A jury convicted Jones in the shooting of his brother Sidney Brooks in the parking lot of Kennedy Park in Eastpointe on Aug. 12, 2023. His brother survived, despite multiple gunshot wounds.

In April of this year, Jones was found guilty.

"Bringing a gun to a family gathering and shooting someone is the kind of reckless violence that has no place in our communities. This sentence sends a clear message that those who endanger lives in Macomb County through gun violence will face serious consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.