Man shot after argument over cell phone, police say

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon around 4:00 in the area of Miami and Edsel Street.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was allegedly walking in the area, when a burgundy Buick Enclave pulled alongside of him and the suspect, a passenger, exited and began arguing with him over a cell phone.

During the argument, the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then returned to the car, that also had a driver, and fled the scene north on South Edsel, the west of Schaefer.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The suspect is being described as a black man, dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and was armed. No description on the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Investigative Unit at 313-596-544, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

