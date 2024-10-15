Man shot in workplace dispute outside Farmington Hills business; multiple guns recovered

Gunfire broke out near a Farmington Hills business as the workday was just beginning Tuesday morning.

A man was shot at about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Specialty Steel Treating on Eight Mile near Orchard Lake. He is expected to recover, in stable yet critical condition.

Police Chief Jeff King says it all began as an on-going workplace dispute that turned violent as a fight escalated to gunplay.

"Several people were detained. The individual that was shot in a limb was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated," King said. "There were at least two firearms involved in the incident. We have two different shell casings, caliber shell casings at the scene.

"But multiple firearms were recovered from the scene."

Ryan Wheeler says he was working at an auto glass shop early Tuesday morning when he heard gunshots go off across Eight Mile.

"I just heard, you know, gunshots in the air," said Wheeler. "So me and my partner, me and my coworker, just wondering like what was going on. So we happen to look across the street, (and) seen some commotion."

He says he saw 10 to 15 people involved.

FOX 2 has reached out to Specialty Steel Treating for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Police say the threat was contained quickly.



