Man shot by Michigan DNR officer at mid-Michigan park files lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed by a man who was shot by a Department of Natural Resources Officer in northern Michigan for $250,000,000.

Brandon Davis claims he was shot by a DNR conservation officer when he was walking away from a dispute in Merrill-Gorrel County Park in mid-Michigan. The park is located in Barryton, Mecosta County.

Davis who was shot by DNR Officer Ryan Cox on Saturday, May 13. The lawsuit claims Davis was unarmed and walking away from an altercation started by Cox's father David Cox.

Officer Ryan Cox was suspended as a result of the shooting.

According to the Dailey Law Firm, Davis suffered "numerous and permanent serious injuries": including the loss of a kidney, multiple surgeries, and infection.

"The Suit seeks damages in the amount of $250,000,000.00 against Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Cox for his unreasonable and unjust use of deadly force," the firm said in a release.



