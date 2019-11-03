Man shot dead in passenger seat of car on Detroit's west side

One man is dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side.

The fatal incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Sussex Street between Clarita and Margareta Avenue when a 21-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a dark grey Hyundai and a white-colored Jeep pulled up.

After several minutes, Detroit Police said there four-to-five shots fired into the Hyundai. After responding, the victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have no description of the person or people involved, but report the Jeep was spotted going toward Greenfield.

If you have any information related to this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAKUP.