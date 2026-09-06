Wyandotte police investigate after woman found dead in home
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WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Downriver home early Sunday morning.
The backstory:
Police were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Sixth Street.
What we know:
Officers found the woman inside the home and discovered evidence that a shooting had occurred.
The victim was pronounced dead by the Wyandotte Fire Department.
Local perspective:
Shortly before 11 a.m., police said the suspect had been identified and located. There is no longer a threat to the public.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Wyandotte Police Department.