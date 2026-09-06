Wyandotte police investigate after woman found dead in home

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The Brief Police responded around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Sixth Street. Officers found a woman dead inside and discovered evidence that a shooting had occurred. Police said shortly before 11 a.m . that a suspect had been identified and located, and there was no longer a threat to the public.



Wyandotte police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Downriver home early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

Police were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Sixth Street.

What we know:

Officers found the woman inside the home and discovered evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Wyandotte Fire Department.

Local perspective:

Shortly before 11 a.m., police said the suspect had been identified and located. There is no longer a threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405.