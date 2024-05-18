Man shot to death at Oak Park McDonald’s

Gunshots rang out in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Greenfield Road in Oak Park Saturday morning, leaving one Detroit man dead.

Police said that at about 11:15 a.m. on May 18, two people started arguing in the lobby of the restaurant. That fight eventually spilled into the lobby, where it turned into a gunfight.

After exchanging shots, a man, 34, from Detroit was mortally wounded.

His assailant, a 25-year-old Detroit man, was arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 248-691-7520.