Man shot while in alley, Detroit Police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Friday afternoon around 5:15 in the 15600 block of Joy Road.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man, reported he was traveling southbound in the alley behind a local business, when he heard shots and felt pain.

He then drove himself to the hospital. We’re told he is expected to be okay.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak up.

