Sheriff: SWAT in Bloomfield Twp. near South Hills Middle School for barricaded gunman

The Brief Police are on the scene for a reported barricaded gunman in Bloomfield Twp., says Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard. Bouchard said in that area there is a large police and SWAT presence at South Hills Middle School.



A SWAT team is on the scene near a school in Bloomfield Township for a barricaded gunman, the Oakland County Sheriff said on Thursday.

What we know:

On March 19, just before 8:30 p.m., Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard posted on social media for people to avoid the area of Quarton between Telegraph and Middlebelt in Bloomfield Township.

Bouchard said in that area there is a large police and SWAT presence at South Hills Middle School for a nearby barricaded gunman. Bloomfield Township officials stated there is no threat to the school and that it is being used as a staging area for police and SWAT.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown the condition of anyone involved or the details on the gunman.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.