Man shot while in the area of Beaubien and Congress, police search for suspect in pickup truck

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say right before 1:00, the 26-year-old man was allegedly in the area of Beaubien and Congress, when an unknown male suspect driving a dark colored pickup truck drove by and fired multiple shots, striking him.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital, and we're told he is expected to survive.

As of right, the suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

