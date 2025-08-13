Man to spend 364 days in jail for deadly Warren crash

article

The Brief A speeding driver who killed another driver earlier this year in Warren accepted a plea deal. As part of the plea, Tayassukh Ayman will receive a 364-day jail sentence.



A Warren man who authorities say was speeding when he hit another vehicle, killing its driver, entered a plea this month.

Tayassukh Ayman, 21, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: moving violation causing death and moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function. As part of a plea deal, two felony charges - reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function - were both dismissed.

His plea deal includes a sentencing agreement, so Ayman will be sentenced to 364 days in the Macomb County Jail when he is sentenced Oct. 1.

The backstory:

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Ayman was speeding in February 2025 when another driver, 53-year-old Mohammed Ali, turned in front of him in Warren. Ayman couldn't stop and hit Ali's vehicle.

Ali was killed, while his passenger, Sanjina Mumu, was seriously injured.

The prosecutor's office said Ali's family agreed with the plea deal and the sentence Ayman will receive.