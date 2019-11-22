Man stabbed at ATM on 26 Mile, suspect arrested

A 41-year-old man was stabbed while using an ATM in Washington Township on Nov. 16 and a suspect has been arrested.

Macomb County Sheriff Office says deputies responded to a Chase Bank at 8555 26 Mile Road around 8 p.m. to a report a man had been stabbed. The 41-year-old male victim from Shelby Township was trying to get money from the drive up ATM when he was attacked.

Officials say several bystanders came to his aid and he was taken to Henry Ford Macomb with non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect fled on foot.

Detectives were able to develop a person of interest, who was arrested on November 21 for unrelated charges. During his interview with detectives, he admitted to being the suepect involved in the robbery.

Officials say 23-year-old Zachariah Thornton of Bowling Green Kentucky was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. He was given a bond of $100,000 cash/surety and is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference December 3.