Man stabbed more than 20 times by friend in Brownstown home

article

The Brownston Police Department said Tuesday a man had been stabbed more than 20 times by a friend and coworker who then stripped his clothes and ran naked through the woods.

Brownstown Police said the victim was assaulted inside a mobile home on Bristol in Brownstown. According to police, the friend was staying at the home over night and when they woke up, the coworker started stabbing the victim.

The man was stabbed more than 20 times, police say, before the friend stripped down and ran naked through the woods to a hospital.

Police said he told them he was in a car accident.

The victim has critical injuries and the suspect is in police custody.

Brownstown Police are still investigating.