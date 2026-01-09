Man on tether surrenders to Romulus police after domestic incident

The Brief A large Romulus police scene took place on Van Born Friday. The man, who was on a tether, was involved in a domestic incident. The suspect had made suicidal statements, surrendered peacefully to police.



A large Romulus police scene took place off Van Born Road on Friday ending in a peaceful surrender.

The backstory:

The suspect is in protective custody after surrendering to officers.

Police say the man was involved in a domestic dispute and made suicidal statements.

He was on a tether and officers tracked him north of Beverly, west of Cogswell Street. A large contingent of police responded and some traffic was blocked off.

He had been inside a barn when negotiators were able to successfully get him to surrender without incident.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Credit: FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack