Man on tether surrenders to Romulus police after domestic incident

By David Komer
Published  January 9, 2026 3:25pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
Romulus police arrest suspect on tether Friday

A man was taken into custody after a domestic incident in Romulus Friday. Video by Jessica Dupnack.

The Brief

    • A large Romulus police scene took place on Van Born Friday. 
    • The man, who was on a tether, was involved in a domestic incident.
    • The suspect had made suicidal statements, surrendered peacefully to police. 

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A large Romulus police scene took place off Van Born Road on Friday ending in a peaceful surrender.

The backstory:

The suspect is in protective custody after surrendering to officers. 

Police say the man was involved in a domestic dispute and made suicidal statements. 

He was on a tether and officers tracked him north of Beverly, west of Cogswell Street. A large contingent of police responded and some traffic was blocked off.

He had been inside a barn when negotiators were able to successfully get him to surrender without incident. 

Police said there is no danger to the public. 

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE  for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support. 

Credit: FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack

The Source: Information for this report is from Romulus police. 

