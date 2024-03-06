Man thinks it's a scam after winning $100,000 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

Scanning losing Michigan Lottery tickets led to a man winning $100,000 - but he didn't initially believe it was true.

The 57-year-old Wayne County man was selected in a random drawing Feb. 15 after he earned entries by scanning non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets.

"I scanned quite a few 500X Money Maker tickets for second chance entries," he said. "I saw an email from the Lottery saying I’d won a $100,000 prize, but I deleted it assuming it was a scam. Shortly after that, I got a call from the Lottery informing me of the prize, and I hung up still assuming it was a scam."

A second call finally convinced him.

"The next day, I got another call from the Lottery, and that’s when I realized I had really won. It was an unbelievable feeling and still feels unreal!" he said.

The man plans to use the money to pay his children's college tuition and save the rest.