Man who crashed motorcycle and left 2-year-old daughter behind, sought by Detroit police

The Brief Detroit police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run. DPD says the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle and left his 2-year-old daughter behind. The infant was apparently riding on the motorcycle during the crash.



Detroit police are urging a father to turn himself in after fleeing the scene of a motorcycle accident, where he left his bike and his baby behind.

The backstory:

"The young girl was riding on the motorcycle with her father when he lost control and crashed," said Public Information Officer Jalon Nelson, Detroit police. "He fled the scene, leaving her behind."

FOX 2: "He left the baby — his two-year-old daughter — here?"

"Here in the street, yes," he said. "EMS arrived and transported the child to a local hospital, where she is still recovering."

Nelson said the father lost control of his motorcycle on Braile Street near Glendale on Detroit's west side at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found the bike and the infant, but not the father, who fled the scene and has not yet been located.

Witnesses were able to provide police with information. The child's other relatives have been located, and she suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover.

The Child Abuse Unit is investigating the case. Police know the father's identity and want to speak with him.

"It could have been prevented because the child never should have been on the motorcycle to begin with," Nelson said. "Children, as we know, are our most vulnerable population, and every adult has the responsibility to keep that child safe."

Nelson said DPD knows who they are looking for.

"We have identified him, and we said to him: You know who you are, so come in to any Detroit police precinct or go to headquarters to talk to the Child Abuse Unit and answer the questions that we have," he said.

Detroit police say that if the father does not turn himself in, they will be forced to find him and take him into custody. Anyone with information about the crash or the father's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police.