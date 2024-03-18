Man who said new clerk was going to sell him big winner wins $500K on Michigan Lotto ticket

article

A man who said he told a new gas station clerk was going to sell him a winning Michigan Lottery ticket was right. The 59-year-old won $500,000 on one of the tickers he bought.

The Upper Peninsula man said he bought the $500,000 Cash Multiplier at Detour EZ Mart at 169 Ontario St. in De Tour Village.

"I buy instant tickets every day, typically on my way to work," the man said. "The gas station I usually stop at had a new person working, and I said: ‘The new clerk is going to sell me a big winner today!’ When I scratched off the ticket and saw the $500,000 prize, I had to count the zeros multiple times to make sure I was reading it right. I was so happy I almost cried!"

The man plans to use the money to retire and fix up his home. He will then invest the rest.