Man who shot 13-year-old stepdaughter in Redford Township sentenced to jail time, probation

article

The Brief The man charged in the nonfatal shooting of his stepdaughter in Redford Township started his jail sentence this week Christopher Harris was convicted of two crimes after he shot the 13-year-old in the leg, according to police He will spend six months in Wayne County jail and two years on probation



Seven months after shooting his stepdaughter and sending her to the hospital, Christopher Harris began his jail sentence after being convicted earlier this year.

Originally facing 12 charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, Harris was eventually sentenced for two crimes in March.

The backstory:

Redford Township police responded to reports of shots being fired in September, later learning a teenage female had been struck in the leg and taken to the hospital.

The shooter had fled from the scene eastbound and was eventually found by police. The suspect was hiding in bushes two blocks from the scene, according to a news release.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Two firearms were recovered for evidence while the juvenile victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Harris was sentenced on March 25 to two years of probation and six months in jail.

He as convicted of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

He began his sentence at the Wayne County Jail on April 21.

Harris will also be required to perform 20 hours of community service in lieu of paying court fees.

Related article