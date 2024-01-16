Man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off he bought while returning item to market

article

A man said he was just returning an item to a Michigan market when he decided to buy some lottery tickets. One of those was a $1 million winner.

The 58-year-old Bay County man said he bought a few tickets at Jack's Fruit & Meat Market at 1000 Salzburg Ave. He then later returned to the market.

"I had been to Jack’s earlier in the day and bought a couple of tickets," he said. "I had to return an item later in the day, and decided to buy a couple more tickets and one of those was the $1 million winner!"

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

The man said he plans to pay off his house and save the rest.