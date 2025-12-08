Berkley man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting Wayne County girl; other cases pending

The Brief A Berkley man received a 2-15 prison sentence for sexually assaulting a girl in Grosse Pointe Park. Darren Bradford is also facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting teens in Berkely and Bloomfield Township. Authorities were tipped off about Bradford after a witness reported seeing numerous minors visiting his Berkley apartment.



A man charged in connection with the sexual assaults of multiple children in Metro Detroit is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty in one of the cases.

Darren Bradford, 25, of Berkley, was sentenced Monday to 2-15 years in prison.

The backstory:

Bradford was first arrested and charged in February after undercover investigators spotted numerous minors visiting his Berkley apartment. According to Berkley police, a witness reported seeing minors visiting the apartment, a tip that led to the investigation.

During their investigation, police learned that Bradford was meeting minors on Snapchat and taking them to lunch during the day. In the evening, he allegedly gave the minors alcohol and vapes, including ones that contained marijuana. He is also accused of having sexual contact with at least one of the victims.

While being held in the Oakland County Jail, police in Grosse Pointe Park learned about an alleged sexual assault that happened in their city. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his vehicle in February, the same day Berkley police received a tip about teens at his apartment.

In March, Bradford was charged with criminal sexual conduct in Bloomfield Township after he was accused of using vapes to coerce a 15-year-old girl into sex. He allegedly told the victim that he would not sell her vapes unless she had sex with him.

Monday's sentencing:

Bradford was sentenced in the Grosse Pointe Park case after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree criminal conduct.

During his sentencing, the victim's mother gave a victim impact statement, in which she called Bradford "a true predator," and said she believes he would continue to prey on more victims.

Darren Bradford during his sentencing on Dec. 8. 2025

The victim's mother said that her daughter was 14 when she met Bradford, and noted that the girl cried and felt shame when she came forward to report what happened to her.

Bradford declined to speak during sentencing, but his attorney said he was remorseful.

What's next:

As of Monday, Bradford is scheduled to stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court for the cases out of Berkley and Bloomfield Township.