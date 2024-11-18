Man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery ticket after buying 3 scratch-offs back-to-back

article

A Wayne County man who kept buying Michigan Lottery tickets after winning on the first one, won $2 million on the third one.

The 32-year-old winner said it all started when he bought one Colossal Cashword ticket at River Oaks Marathon at 20015 Ann Arbor Trail in Dearborn Heights.

"I bought a Colossal Cashword ticket while I was at the gas station and won $30, so I used my winnings to buy another one," he said. "The second ticket was a non-winner, so I decided to try one more. I bought a third ticket and scratched it in the store. When I revealed the seventh word, I assumed it was a $600 winning ticket, so I scanned it and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office."

He said he brought the last ticket to his car, where his wife scanned it on her Michigan Lottery app and revealed that it was a $2 million winner.

"When $2 million came up on the scanner, I started screaming. My wife tried to calm me down so people wouldn’t hear me, but I couldn’t contain my excitement!" the man said.

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to use the money to buy a house and car, as well as help his family.