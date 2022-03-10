March Draftness 2022: How to vote for your favorite Michigan breweries in Better on Draft bracket

Breweries across Michigan are facing off in the March Draftness 2022 bracket.

The bracket started with 64 breweries and will end with one winner in April. Better on Draft, who hosts the competition, will buy a keg from the winning brewery and host a party at the business.

Voting in the first round ends March 11 at 6 p.m.

Votes can be cast on the Better on Draft Facebook page by reacting to posts. This is a new method of voting from previous brackets.

Rounds:

