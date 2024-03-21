Expand / Collapse search

March Madness: Oakland Golden Grizzlies take on Kentucky Wildcats in first round of NCAA tournament

Published  March 21, 2024 1:41pm EDT
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
Associated Press

WATCH - Jennifer Hammond is with Oakland University in Pittsburgh and has preview of their 1st round game against Kentucky

Oakland University travels to Pittsburgh for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They will face Kentucky on Thursday at 7:10 PM.

(AP) - Oakland Golden Grizzlies (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-9, 13-6 SEC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Oakland.

The Wildcats are 13-6 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Kentucky averages 89.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 18-5 against Horizon League teams. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon League allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Kentucky scores 89.4 points, 16.5 more per game than the 72.9 Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Gohlke averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.