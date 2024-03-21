March Madness: Oakland stuns Kentucky in NCAA tournament

article

Jack Gohlke drained seven first half 3-pointers en route to a near record 10 for the game, as he led the Oakland University Grizzlies to a huge upset over the No. 3 seeded Kentucky Wildcats.

OU won the game 80-76.

The Golden Grizzlies will await the winner of the 6-seed Texas Tech and 11-seed N.C. State.

This is the first time in school history that OU has advanced to the round of 32.

Gohlke finished the game one long shot away from the NCAA tournament record.

Horizon League MVP Trey Townsend posted a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. Gohlke finished the game with 32 points.

OU coach Greg Kampe, in his 40th season with the team, picked up his second NCAA tournament win, the previous one being an opening-round win over Alabama A&M in 2005 before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina.

The Golden Grizzlies (23-11, 15-5 HL) won its first-ever Horizon League Tournament title against Milwaukee, 83-76, for its fourth bid into the NCAA Tournament (2005, 2010 and 2011). The Golden Grizzlies were last a 14-seed during its run in 2010 as it fell in the first round against Pittsburgh. The Golden Grizzlies made its tournament debut as a 16-seed at the 2005 tournament, while its highest-seed coming in 2011 as a 13-seed.