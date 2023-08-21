Margarita Fest brings tequila, live music to Lake Huron beach town

article

Sip margaritas along the coast of Lake Huron during this weekend's Margarita Fest in Lexington.

The festival held each year at Tierney Park in Michigan's "First Resort North" features live music, margarita specials at nearby bars, a limbo contest Friday, a decorated golf cart parade Saturday, and more.

Bands slated to perform at the park include The Cabana Boys, Caribbean Blue, 10 Beach Drive, and Air Margarita. The music starts at 3:30 Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Find more things to do here.

In addition to the music at the park, some bars will have their own performers taking the stage as they serve up tequila. For instance, head to The Cadillac Inn Tavern for live music from cover band It Takes Two on Friday. The tavern will also have margaritas and tacos on the menu all day.