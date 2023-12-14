Marine from Royal Oak killed in training accident, remembered as a hero

A 23-year-old Marine from Royal Oak was killed in a vehicle rollover accident while training on a California base.

In a statement on Thursday, Marine Corps officials said Sgt. Matthew Bylski died from his injuries when the tactical vehicle rolled over during a ground exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Tuesday evening; 14 others were sent to local hospitals.

All but one remains hospitalized and was listed in good condition, officials said.

Hazel Park Schools, Bylski's alma mater, released a statement offering their condolences and held a moment of silence at Hazel Park High School on Thursday.

"Always kind, polite, dedicated to his family… Obviously, he’s a hero," said Amy Kruppe, Hazel Park Schools superintendent. "He’s going to be a hero for Hazel Park but it brought tears to my eyes. I had an opportunity to speak to his Dad – what a loss to the Hazel Park community he is."

Bylski is remembered as compassionate, upbeat, and special, his family said in the statement from the school district.

Bylski was trained as an Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman. He was assigned as vehicle commander to the Battalion Landing Team 1/5 in the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. He joined the Marine Corps in January 2019 and was awarded two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, along with other medals.

While a decorated Marine, Bylski was also "just an incredible, nice, hard-working man," Kruppe said. "You couldn’t ask for a greater young man. Great family as well."

The school also plans on organizing a permanent memorial to honor and remember him.

"Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon," said Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of his unit, adding that "the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends."

Bylski is survived by his father, Ken, his mother, Sandra Rogoff, his brother, Josh, and his wife, Lexi.

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation.

AP News contributed to this report.