Marine Vet able to come home from Guam after incorrect COVID-19 test

A Marine Corps Veteran, who had been stranded in Guam for 2 weeks because of what he felt was an incorrect COVID-19 test, is getting to go home.



FOX 2's Randy Wimbley first told you about Monate Willis on Thursday. The 32-year-old went to Guam in hopes of securing work on the Anderson Air Force Base. He was placed in quarantine because he was coming from Michigan, a high-risk state.



Willis took the required COVID-19 test, but when it came back positive, he saw some glaring problems with the results. He told FOX 2 the demographic information didn't match his, so he was stuck.



From there, Willis' Congressman, Andy Levin, got involved after FOX 2 contacted Levin.



Levin was able to get an admiral to administer another test. On Sunday everyone learned Willis tested negative and is able to return home.

Sunday night, Willis told Fox 2's Hilary Golston from the airport and over Zoom, that he is thrilled to return home.

