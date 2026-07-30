Marlon Wayans joins Detroit event promoting Black men's mental health

The Brief The African American Male Wellness Agency hosted its "Real Men, Real Talk" event in Detroit. Comedian Marlon Wayans was a speaker at the event.



Real men, Real Talk. Comedian Marlon Wayans was in Detroit Thursday night talking with African American men about mental health.

The African American Male Wellness Agency is a national organization, and its "Real Men, Real Talk" event is making stops in several cities across the U.S.

What they're saying:

Marlon Wayans is known for his comedic work in the Scary Movie franchise, and other popular works with his brother Shawn Wayans.

"Things that make you snap, it's not just one thing. It's the compilation of all these marbles put into your cup, and you don't know that it's overflowing. Then one day you lose yourself and start looking at rooftops and thinking that looks real peaceful on the way down," Wayans said.

"Unfortunately, as men, we're stubborn. We don't feel like it's masculine enough for us to share it," said Kenny R. Hampton, president of the African American Male Wellness Agency. "We're not okay, but we are trying to shift that stigma so men feel comfortable saying, 'Today is not a good day. I'm not okay. I'm going to find out if I need to have a conversation with a therapist.'"

"You have work, you have deadlines, you have people wanting this and that, friends, even enemies," said participant Peter Haugabook. "You need to be able to release some of that stuff by talking to people."

You can learn more by tapping here.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: