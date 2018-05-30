10,000 counselors and 150,000 clients with mental health issues could be impacted by new proposal
Licensed Professional Counselors maintain a vital role in helping people struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression or other mental illnesses. However, many of those professionals are worried the scope of their work could be changed with a new proposal in Michigan's licensing department. They're asking residents to call state reps to curb the proposal
2018 Mental Health Fair at Beaumont Royal Oak
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and several local organizations teamed up to make sure people know how to get help.
Recent police shootings prompt calls for change in Detroit
The death of Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss on Sunday is the latest in a stretch of horrible incidents for the Detroit Police Department.
Coping with the newfound stresses of college life
School can be stressful at any age but for college students, taking on more independence can be hard while also concentrating on academics and their social life.
Mental Health Fair with Eric Hipple May 17
Mental illness is an important topic to talk about, but it's easy to shy away from it. Former Lion's quarterback Eric Hipple is a mental health advocate, and he's tackling the issue head on.
Missing woman found trapped in tiny dirt hole under neighbor's shed
A 30-year-old woman was found being held captive under a neighbor's backyard shed in Ohio.
EMU's #5igns events to change mental health stigma
Student Nikki Mikolon joins us in studio to tell us more about the five signs.
Help for families at Children's Center Crisis Care Center
Crystal Coleman of The Children's Center joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the center.