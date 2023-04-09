Martha Reeves fundraises for star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Motown legend Martha Reeves was nominated and chosen in 2021 to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although there is no time limit to receive it after being selected, 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Martha's first album with Motown.

The cost of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star alone is $55,000. In addition, costs add up with travel, hotel, and reception expenses.

Click here to donate or to find out more information about the fundraiser.