Marvel comics exhibit coming to Henry Ford Museum this spring

Comic book fans, mark this one on your calendars.

A new exhibit is coming to the Henry Ford Museum this spring that will be all things Marvel.

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes will open at the museum March 28 and promises to bring to life the 80-year legacy of the Marvel Universe. This will be the exhibit's first stop in the Midwest.

The show will feature more than 300 artifacts, including Marvel's earliest comic book, iconic props and costumes from film favorites, rare, hand-drawn images of iconic heroes by the artists who first designed them and more.

The exhibition also traces the story of Marvel and its influence on visual culture, while also uncovering the narratives of individual characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Blank Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 7, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now at the museum's web site.

Tickets to Marvel: Universe of Superheroes are $10 for members. Non-member ticket prices include admission to the museum and are $35 for adults (12-61), $28.75 for youth (5-11), $32.50 for seniors (62+) and children 5 and under are free.

To purchase tickets, visit www.thehenryford.org

