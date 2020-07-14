Mask confrontation leads to stabbing, man shot and killed by deputy near Lansing

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Eaton County, near Lansing, Mich.

They're holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to give details about the shooting. You can watch live at fox2detroit.com/live if you cannot see the video player below.

Authorities say the shooting happened after the man stabbed another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, and then tried to attack police with the knife when he was pulled over.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in Delta Township about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said.

The 43-year-old, who's from Grand Ledge, died a the hospital in surgery. He's been identified as Sean Ruis.

MSP says the man had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old man outside the Quality Dairy when he was confronted about not wearing a mask.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The older man was in stable condition at a hospital, Oleksyk said.

The female deputy is a 22-year veteran with Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and was not injured.

Michigan State Police released video of the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report