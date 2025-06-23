Masked man harasses Dearborn Heights family with 'disturbing behavior'

article

The Brief The Dearborn Heights police are alerting the public of a strange suspect. The masked man has been seen harassing a family usually around midnight. Police say the individual has displayed "disturbing behavior" during the incidents.



A strange case of harassment is being reported in Dearborn Heights involving a masked man.

The backstory:

Police call it an ongoing harassment situation where an individual wearing a mask has been targeting a family.

The stalking is talking place in the area of Kennedy and Rouge River Drive by showing up outside the home and on the property usually around midnight.

Police say the individual has displayed "disturbing behavior" during the incidents.

"While no physical harm has been reported, this behavior is considered threatening and has understandably caused concern," a police spokesperson said in a release.

Dearborn Heights police are asking anyone who can identify the individual or has information about the suspect, to call the department at (313) 277-6770.