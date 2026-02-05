Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Metro Airport crash update expected today

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 5, 2026 7:09am EST
Detroit Metro Airport
FOX 2 Detroit
Update expected after driver barreled into Detroit Metro Airport terminal

Update expected after driver barreled into Detroit Metro Airport terminal

Officials with Detroit Metro Airport are expected to provide an update Thursday on the investigation after a driver drove through the McNamara Terminal last month. The crash prompted the addition of new security measures. 

The Brief

    • The Wayne County Airport Authority will provide an update into the investigation after a driver barreled into the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport last month.
    • Video from the incident will also be shown.
    • The crash prompted the addition of new security measures at the airport. 

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - New details are expected Thursday about the investigation after a driver crashed through the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport last month.

The Wayne County Airport Authority will share the update during a 2 p.m. press conference. Security video of the crash will also be shared. 

The press conference will be streamed live above.

The backstory:

On the evening of Jan. 23, a man driving a Mercedes crashed into the terminal that Delta Air Lines operates out of and slammed into the check-in counter.

Video from the scene showed a man shouting as he was detained near the crashed car. FOX 2 has learned he underwent a mental health evaluation, but the results of that evaluation have not been shared. 

Few details were revealed about the crash, but at the time, airport officials said six people were treated at the scene for injuries. Also, a police K-9 did not find any concerning items inside the vehicle, such as explosives. 

Video from inside Detroit Metro Airport after a driver crashed through the front entrance late Friday night.

Video from inside Detroit Metro Airport after a driver crashed through the front entrance late Friday night.

A driver was detained after crashing through the entrance of DTW late Friday night.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, new 9,000-pound concrete barriers were added outside of the terminal to prevent future incidents like the crash.

"It doesn't look nice, but it's better to be safe than getting somebody hurt or killed," one traveler told FOX 2 when asked about the new security measure. 

The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Airport Authority and previous reporting.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Detroit Metro AirportCrime and Public SafetyRomulusInstastories