Detroit Metro Airport crash update expected today

New details are expected Thursday about the investigation after a driver crashed through the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport last month.

The Wayne County Airport Authority will share the update during a 2 p.m. press conference. Security video of the crash will also be shared.

The press conference will be streamed live above.

The backstory:

On the evening of Jan. 23, a man driving a Mercedes crashed into the terminal that Delta Air Lines operates out of and slammed into the check-in counter.

Video from the scene showed a man shouting as he was detained near the crashed car. FOX 2 has learned he underwent a mental health evaluation, but the results of that evaluation have not been shared.

Few details were revealed about the crash, but at the time, airport officials said six people were treated at the scene for injuries. Also, a police K-9 did not find any concerning items inside the vehicle, such as explosives.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, new 9,000-pound concrete barriers were added outside of the terminal to prevent future incidents like the crash.

"It doesn't look nice, but it's better to be safe than getting somebody hurt or killed," one traveler told FOX 2 when asked about the new security measure.