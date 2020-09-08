Masks, temperature checks and social distancing meet Detroit students on their first day of school

Classes are back in session Tuesday for many students in metro Detroit, including the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

After an unusual summer, everyone is adjusting now to new learning environments. DPSCD families had a choice for virtual or in-person learning, and we're told about 80% opted for virtual learning.

Those students coming into Harms Elementary Tuesday for the first day of classes were met with temperature checks and practiced a socially-distanced line up outside the building. All staff and students will need to get their temperatures checked when they enter schools, as well as completing a daily COVID-19 screening tool.

Once inside, masks must be worn and desks are spread apart. Masks are also required on the bus and for all staff members.

Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti stressed that he felt it was important to meet parents where they were at with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he's okay with the majority of families choosing virtual instruction.

He met with parents and the media Tuesday morning at Harms Elementary and reminded everyone that families also have extra support during all this with the district's Learning Centers.

The Learning Centers are a place for students to continue their online education in a school-based setting with certified teachers. In addition to receiving live, daily online instruction, students participating in Learning Centers will receive breakfast and lunch as well as benefitting from the same safety protocols for those students who are doing face to face learning often in the same school building.

"We'll also have Learning Centers at all the schools, so even if children are accessing education online they can come into the building, eat breakfast, be in a classroom with an adult, have lunch and just be provided that extra support," he said.

You can learn more about the Learning Centers here.

Meanwhile, school officials will be monitoring possible outbreaks throughout the semester, as well as watching infection rates in the city.

We're told every 9 weeks they'll reevaluate if it's safe or not to continue in-person learning.