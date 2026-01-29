Massive Ferndale house fire nearly burns neighboring homes

article

A massive fire lit up a neighborhood in Ferndale Thursday night.

Timeline:

At around 7:30 p.m., multiple fire trucks lined Breckenridge Avenue in response to a massive house fire. The fire engulfed the home, even spreading to a neighboring house.

According to neighbors, the fire started in the garage and spread from there.

Many also confirmed with FOX 2 that no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

It is unknown what set the fire off.

