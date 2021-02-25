Massive I-75 modernization continues this weekend with freeway closures and bridge demolitions

Construction on the massive I-75 modernization is set to resume this weekend with a road closure and a demolition.

I-75 construction is expected to last all year with road closures extending to entrance ramps onto the highway in Oakland County

It would be wise to avoid the area of the highway near 8 Mile entirely beginning Friday as crews intend to shut down all lanes for two scheduled bridge demolitions.

The freeway will reopen early Monday with lane restrictions that will be in effect until mid-November.

With weather permitting, the rebuilding of I-75 in Oakland County will continue after a five-mile stretch of the highway was under construction for much of the past two years.

To kick-off 2021's road construction, both directions of I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile and I-696 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is demolishing the Shevlin Avenue vehicular bridge and the Highland Avenue pedestrian bridges that span over the freeway this weekend.

Ramp closures will begin shutting down at 9 p.m. and freeway closures will close at 10:

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road

All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads

During the closures, road detours will include:

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road, then to Woodward, then eastbound on I696 before getting back onto I-75

Southbound I-75 traffic will be diverted to westbound I-696, then southbound to Woodward, then eastbound to 8 Mile before getting back onto I-75

The road closures will be in effect "until the end of the 2021 construction season" a release from I-75 said. Those closures will include: