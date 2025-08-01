DTE working to restore power outage in Warren Friday

A large power outage due to an equipment problem in Warren had residents waking up in the dark Friday morning.

What started out as more than 2,600 without power has been whittled down to just over 400 by 8 a.m.

The outage had impacted the area between Eight Mile past Nine Mile bordered by Campbell to the east and Sherwood Avenue to the west.

According to the DTE website, the outage was due to an equipment problem.

SkyFOX flew over some intersections at Eight Mile and Van Dyke and Nine Mile and Van Dyke without traffic signals.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.