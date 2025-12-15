Highland Park apartment residents have no heat, no hot water during frigid temperatures

The Brief An apartment building in Highland Park is without power, leaving seniors in the building victim to freezing temperatures. FOX 2 did some digging and learned that the owners may be based overseas. We reached out to them and the property managers, IMS Properties, and are waiting to hear back.



Seniors at an apartment building in Highland Park say that’s what they’ve been experiencing for weeks.

Big picture view:

Residents at Bella Vista Glen Senior Apartments say they have been left in the cold as their heat has not been working for weeks.

Some residents reached out to FOX 2, saying they have no heat. Others say it was fixed, but then it went out, and that they were given space heaters. They say they’ve complained to management, hoping for a permanent solution, but they’re still cold and when FOX 2 asked who the owners were, they said they did not know.

FOX 2 did some digging and learned that the owners may be based overseas. We reached out to them and the property managers, IMS Properties, and are waiting to hear back. Residents tell us something’s got to be done soon.

"They want their rent. They think they can bring heaters in here to accommodate us and run our light bill up to a hundred and two hundred dollars, but they’re not accommodating us. I have not had heat and hot water since December," said resident Levette Jackson.

"I’m a diabetic. I’m asthmatic. I have problems with my arms and shoulder right here. And I also ride on the scooters. I just walked over here because y’all couldn’t come over there. Other than that, I’m just tired of the building," said Diann Turner.

"We’ve been out of heat, what, almost two months. They say something’s wrong with the boilers. And I’m tired of complaining. I pay my rent every month. So I’ve got to see somebody about FOX 2," said Keith Kingston.

What's next:

FOX 2 has reached out to the managers and owners and is waiting to hear back.