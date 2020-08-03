Materials from old Tigers dugout at Comerica Park repurposed into jewelry, keepsakes

Tigers baseball is finally back, but we are not talking balls and strikes - we're talking bracelets and bottle stoppers.

"It's called The Dugout Collection and it's actually made from materials sourced from the Tigers' home dugout," said Amy Peterson.

When the team re-did their dugout in the off-season, Rebel Nell founder, Amy Peterson, and her partner had an idea.

"How can we work together to repurpose some material that's probably going to get thrown out but has some significance and meaning to so many fans out there," said Peterson.

You know that spot on the top of the dugout - it was painted and then vinyl - that combination is now wearable art.

"I think these turned out absolutely beautiful," she said. "They're the iconic blue and white of the Detroit Tigers and each piece is really one of a kind.

"We can be preservationists of history."

This Detroit company known for turning graffiti into gorgeous necklaces has also been doing so with Detroit landmarks - like graffiti from the old train station, locker room wallpaper, and seat cushions from The Palace of Auburn Hills and now this.

Peterson says they are looking forward to a little friendly competition between the dugout collection and their Joe Collection - this one from the Joe Louis Arena - that was done with The Red Wings Foundation.

"It was really successful and we actually have just a few pieces left so it's been a fun competition between the two organizations to see who can sell more products from their arenas or stadiums," she said.

The Detroit Tigers Foundation receives a portion of the proceeds. That charity is dedicated to enhancing lives through the game of baseball with a focus on youth, education, and recreation.

It is a great partnership for a company like Rebel Nell - that is all about employment education and empowerment.

"Rebel Nell itself has an incredible mission where we employ, educate and empower women with barriers to employment here in Detroit," Peterson said. "So for two organizations in Detroit to come together really enhances the overall impact on the community."

Who knew some cool cufflinks or a neat necklace could be such a grand slam.

"You're owning a piece of Tigers history with each piece," she said.

If you want to learn more, go to: www.rebelnell.com/collections/comerica-park-dugout