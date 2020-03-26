Expand / Collapse search

Matthew, Kelly Stafford feed hospital workers, donate to food banks

(FOX 2) - Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are giving back to those on the front lines by buying meals for hospital workers and donating to food banks.

“It's amazing -- the drastic changes that we’ve gone through in a week and a half, 2 weeks. Everybody hang in there, do your part to help us to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Christian Jerangan, a business office assistant with Beaumont health systems.

Matthew and his wife Kelly Stafford are feeding hospital workers on the front lines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking care of themselves often falls to the bottom of the list when it comes to priorities. 

The Staffords have also made $100,000 donations to Detroit Public Schools to help pay for meals for students who are out of school due to the coronavirus outbreak and to Forgotten Harvest food bank.

“This really generous donation by the Stafford family and this outreach from them. It really goes a long way in speaking about the great character of Matt and his family, and we just can't thank them enough,” said Chris Ivey with Forgotten Harvest.