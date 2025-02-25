Mayor Duggan updates on Southwest Detroit flood recovery one week later

The Brief Mayor Duggan visited Southwest Detroit to assess recovery efforts after major flooding. Approximately 100 families remain in hotels, with 200 homes still needing repairs. Volunteers are collecting essential supplies for affected residents.



Mayor Mike Duggan was updated on the progress in Southwest Detroit after a transmission line broke, flooding a neighborhood and left hundreds displaced.

What they're saying:

Duggan spent most of Tuesday with volunteers on Rowan Street, the site of some of the worst floods in Detroit history that occurred last Monday when a transmission line broke.

"Right now, we’re really focused on trying to get the families in the hotels back into their homes as soon as possible," Duggan said. "I do expect by Thursday, our five contractors will be into phase four, starting to put hot water heaters and new furnaces or repair the hot water heaters and furnaces so that the heat in the hot water are restored."

Dig deeper:

About 100 families still remain in hotels and about 200 of the roughly 400 homes are still in need of repairs.

Despite the mess for some, only about 30 homes are in need of a hot water tank, a furnace, and have pipes that were busted. Director of the department of water and sewage Gary Brown said that he hopes to have all the homes repaired within six weeks.

"We will match them up with our contractor skill level, and be able to move really fast," Brown said.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, deputy mayor Melia Howard emphasized what volunteers and others can do to help with donations.

Those items included:

Feminine products

Diapers

Toilet paper

Paper towels

New underwear

New socks

Many of the items are being collected by volunteers under the tents on Green Street. Duggan emphasized that progress is being made a lot quicker than had the feds been involved.